Many returning Legendary Pokemon are on their way to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk. These are Legendary Pokemon that have appeared in previous games, and now you can add them to your collection in the Paldea region.

How you go about unlocking them will be unique compared to how you captured the previous Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. There are a lot of them, and it can be difficult to keep track of where you need to go and how you get them. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk.

Where to Find All Legendary Pokemon in The Indigo Disk

You can only find Legendary Pokemon after you have completed The Indigo Disk, and you’ve begun the post-game. At this point, seek out a character known as Snacksworth outside the entrance to Blueberry Academy, and he’ll teach you about Legendary Pokemon Snacks, how to get them, and provide you with riddles about where you can find them.

Snacksworth provides you snacks named after the Legendary Pokemon you can track down. You need to use the riddle Snacksworth gives you to narrow down its location, making them trickier than the ones you need to catch for the rest of your Blueberry Pokedex. These are static locations, and you cannot catch shiny versions of these Legendary Pokemon in The Indigo Disk. After you catch them, return to Snacksworth after completing BBQ in the Terarium, and he gives you another snack.

However, you won’t be able to catch all Legendary Pokemon using single-player BBQs. Instead, after you’ve caught all the Legendary Pokemon in your version of Pokemon S&V for The Indigo Disk, sync up for multiplayer BBQs with other players, and then speak with Snacksworth to grab Legendary Pokemon Snacks for those Pokemon.

How to Find Articuno in The Indigo Disk

When you get the Articuno snack in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth’s story about Articuno is, “he found a lovely pond on the snowy peaks of Paldea. Articuno came swooping down from a nearby waterfall, and flew about them, singing.”

You can find Articuno to the northwest of Montenevera, at the center of the lake, on a small island.

How to Find Cobalion in The Indigo Disk

When you get to Cobalion in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth’s story is, “He was on an adventure in Paldea when Cobalion came down from a cliff. Cobalion led Snacksworth to a famous waterfall, and then it dashed off into the bamboo grove.”

You can find Cobalion is in the grove, to the northwest of North Province Area Two.

How to Find Glastrier in The Indigo Disk

For the Glastrier treat in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth tells you, “He was hiking from Paldea’s peaks, and while mountain climbing next to the snowy hillsides, he encountered some ruins. In the ruins, Glastrier had been sleeping there, when Snacksworth sat down for a rest.”

You can find Glastrier is to the south of Glaseado Mountain, next to the ruins.

How to Find Groudon in The Indigo Disk

When you’re ready to go after Groudon in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth tells you of a time the two of them met. “Snacksworth saw Groudon when he was younger, and it was inside a giant cave system, under a town.”

You can find Groudon in underneath Alfornada, in the Alfornada Cavern. You’ll have to search around this region to find it, but check your map to see how close you are to the city to help you.

How to Find Entei in The Indigo Disk

When you receive Entei’s snack in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth will tell you, “He ran into Entei while adventuring in Paldea. He found it in an area dotted with mines, where there are multiple holes everywhere, and Entei made its way to the coast from there.”

You can find Entei in the rocky area to the east of East Province Area Three, to the northeast of Levincia.

How to Find Ho-Oh in The Indigo Disk

When you get the Ho-Oh treat in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth will tell you, “When you go to the southwest of Paldea, near the cascading waterfalls, Ho-Oh appeared in the sky above Snacksworth, believing Ho-Oh appeared to him to make him feel better.”

You can find Ho-Oh in the cliffs, to the west of South Province Area Four, before you reach the city, Alfornada.

How to Find Kubfu in The Indigo disk

You will get the Kubfu treat from Snacksworth in The Indigo Disk, and he’ll tell you, “He saw Kubfu training in Paldea. They were in an area with bamboo sprouts.”

You can find Kubfu in the Bamboo Forest, close to Team Star’s old Fighting Crew’s base, north of North Province Area Two.

How to Find Kyogre in The Indigo Disk

When you get the Kyogre treat in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth will tell you the story that, “He spotted it in some odd rocks next to the sea. These rocks are said to bring riches. It was between these rocks, in the sea.”

You can find Kyogre in the Norther Paldean Sea, next to the rocks where you can find the Socarrat Trail.

How to Find Kyurem in The Indigo Disk

When you get the Kyurem treat in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth will tell you, “He was climbing in the snowy mountains when a terrible storm hit him. He had to hunker down in a cave underground. The cave was a huge labyrinth, and he enjoyed exploring it, and he discovered Kyurem here.

You can find Kyurem to the northwest of the Dalizapa Passage Pokemon Center, on a cliff.

How to Find Latias in The Indigo Disk

After you get the Latias treat in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth’s story is about how, “He was enjoying a backstroke by the sea, to the south of Paldea. He goes ashore after spending some time in the sea and finds a shadow in the cliffs, and Latias was there.”

You can find Latias in the south of South Province Area Four, on the beach next to the sea, over from the cliffs.

How to Find Latios in The Indigo Disk

When you get the Latios treat in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth will tell you a story where, “He was exploring the northeast of Paldea, and he was near some mighty cliffs when Latios took off into the air. He was in a small lake, between some jagged cliffs, in a secret spot.”

You can find Latios in the western part of North Province Area Two, in the cliffs.

How to Find Lugia in The Indigo Disk

When Snacksworth gives you the Lugia treat in The Indigo Disk, the story he tells you is, “He was paddling in the sea of Paldea, in a frigid portion of the sea. He climbed to an island and Lugia appeared, and he forgot how cold he was.”

You can find Lugia to the north of North Province Area One, on a small island in the middle of the sea.

How to Find Lunala in The Indigo Disk

After Snacksworth gives you the Lunala treat in The Indigo Disk, he tells you, “He was in the sandy beaches of Paldea, looking out at the sea. He then saw this large crescent moon blooms before his eyes, and he believed he spotted Lunala.”

You can find Lunala to the northwest of West Province Area Two, across the island from the main shore.

How to Find Moltres in The Indigo Disk

When you get the Moltres snack in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth will tell you, “He was rock climbing in the western part of Paldea and sandstorms were picking up all around him. He was about to jump off, but Moltres appeared in a bright flash.”

You can find Moltres in the Asado desert. You will want to make your way to the northern area of the desert and climb the rocks of the canyon.

How to Find Necrozma in The Indigo Disk

When you get the Necrozma treat in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth brings up a story where, “He was sitting in the stream of Paldea’s famous waterfalls, and he looked up to see Necrozma. He shouted at Necrozma, which sent it running, and it was near a Sawsbuck.”

You can find Necrozma on the Socarrat Trail, in the south of this area.

How to Find Raikou in The Indigo Disk

After Snacksworth hands you the Raikou treat in The Indigo Disk, he tells you, “There was a day he and Raikou were racing up the mountain together. When they reached the end of their run, they looked across the peak of the mountain, enjoying the side of the majestic desert to the north of them.”

You can find Raikou at the center of a small river, to the northwest of West Province Area One.

How to Find Rayquaza in The Indigo Disk

When Snacksworth gives you the Rayquaza snack in The Indigo Disk, the story he tells you is, “He was doing a bit of mountain climbing and he was exploring the Paldean cliffs. He looked down the edge over into the sea, and Rayquaza came out of the fog.”

You can find Rayquaza on the cliffs overlooking South Province Area Three, to the north of the Pokemon Center for this region.

How to Find Reshiram in The Indigo Disk

When you get the Reshiram snack in The Indigo Disk from Snacksworth, he tells you, “He saw Reshiram with his own eyes near a town. The town was full of hardworking folks, who they got their hands dirty. Reshiram was looking to get its hands dirty, too.”

You can find Reshiram to the north of South Province Area Three, to the northwest of East Province Area One.

How to Find Solgaleo in The Indigo Disk

After you get the Solgaleo snack in The Indigo Disk from Snacksworth, he shares with you, “He went to visit the Pokemon League, and visit their fine building, and he was admiring the structure from afar, and he went to visit the observation deck. He was looking at the Academy, he saw the shadow of Solgaleo.”

You can find Solgaleo at the Pokemon League, close to the Observation Tower.

How to Find Spectrier in The Indigo Disk

When Snacksworth gives you the Spectrier snack in The Indigo Disk, he tells you, “He was hiking among the Paldeao peaks, and these were the mountains spotted with trees everywhere. He was arriving at an old ruin, and he decided to take a rest there. Spectrier was sleeping inside them.”

You can find Spectrier in the ruins to the north of The Greater Crater of Paldea, to the west of Dalizapa Passage.

How to Find Suicune in The Indigo Disk

After you get the Suicune snack in The Indigo Disk from Snacksworth, he tells you a story where “he spotted Suicune once next to the famous lake of Paldea. He wanted to see which of the two of them could reach the shore first.”

You can find Suicune on the smaller island to the west of the central one in Casseroya Lake.

How to Find Terrakion in The Indigo Disk

Shortly after you get the Terrakion snack in The Indigo Disk from Snacksworth, he’s going to tell you, “He was rock climbing, and he saw Cortondo in the distance, to the south of him. Then, Terrakion showed up, and the two of them ate snacks together.”

You can find Terrakion to the west of The Great Crater of Paldea, in the rocks, overlooking Team Star’s Dark Crew Base.

How to Find Virizion in The Indigo Disk

When Snacksworth gives you the Virizion snack in The Indigo Disk, he tells you, “He came across Virizion resting among some trees one day in Paldea. Virizion stuck around the trees near Snacksworth, and the two shared some time together.”

You can find Virizion in the Tagtree Thicket, in the upper corner, to the northeast of this region.

How to Find Zapdos in The Indigo Disk

Once you get the Zapdos snack in The Indigo Disk from Snacksworth, the story he tells you is, “He climbed to the top of the lighthouse in Paldea, where he could see a nearby city. Zapdos came out from behind the clouds, and the entire sky lit up.”

You can find Zapdos in the rocks ot the northwest of South Province Area Five, before you reach the East Paldean Sea.

How to Find Zekrom in The Indigo Disk

Now, when you get the Zekrom snack in The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth recalls that “He was coming from Mesagoza, and making his way to Artazon. He was making good progress when a black shadow came out of the sky from the east, and it was really high in the sky. Turned out it was Zekrom.”

You can find Zekrom in the southwest part of South Province Area One, at the Poco Path Lighthouse.