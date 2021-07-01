Can you change your Roblox username for free?

When you first make your Roblox account, you might get carried away and enter a username that won’t stand the test of time. However, sometimes you’re just not thinking about it and come up with a much better username down the line. This guide will cover how you can change your Roblox username and cover if you can do this for free.

Can you change your username for free?

Unfortunately, the only way to change your Roblox username is to pay 1,000 Robux. This applies to all platforms, including PC, Android, and Xbox. However, there is a way you can change your username and get the most out of the game for your money at the same time.

What’s the best way to change your username in Roblox?

The best method of changing your Roblox username is to purchase one month of Roblox Premium. This costs $9.99 and gives you 1,000 Robux plus a host of other exclusive member benefits. After that, you can use the Robux to change your username and take advantage of all the other benefits for the month you’re subscribed to Roblox Premium. Once you’ve got the Robux, the following method is how you change your username:

Visit the Roblox website and log in

Head to the Settings menu

Click on the Account Info tab

Select the edit button next to your username

Enter your new username

Type in your account password

Press the Buy button to confirm your new username

Make sure that you’re happy with your new username and that you type it in correctly. There’s nothing worse than paying to change your username and still not being happy with it or getting it wrong.