Can you change your shirt and pants in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet lets players customize nearly every aspect of their appearance, from their hair, eyelashes, right down to their socks. With the previous Pokémon games having such great options for outfits, especially shirts and pants, players might be wondering if that same level of choice and variety has made its way to the Paldea region. We can answer that for you, although it’s not as straightforward as you would think.

Related: How to change your profile picture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Can you change your shirt and pants in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

It is possible to change your pants and shirt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s pretty simple to do. When you are not in battle, you simply press left on the D-pad and a menu will appear that lets you customize your character’s outfit. However, you won’t be spoilt for choice this time around.

Since Pokémon X and Y, players could customize every part of their appearance, including their tops and bottoms by purchasing new clothes at stores found in the game. However, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have taken a step backward in this area, as players now only have four options for outfits, one for each season, and they all are variations of the school uniform players are forced to wear due to the story of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You have pants with suspenders, beach shorts, and a short sleeve shirt, shorts with a puffer coat, or the full uniform with a blazer and waistcoat. It is still possible to purchase your hats, shoes, socks, glasses, backpack, and Rotom phone case and mix and match those parts of your appearance.

In the context of the story, it makes sense that you are limited to a school uniform in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But for many fans who have always loved fully customizing their character and expressing themselves in the Pokémon games, this will undoubtedly be quite the upset, and one that the next game hopefully doesn’t repeat.