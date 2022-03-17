Can you fast travel in Tunic? Answered

Tunic doesn’t have the largest world in video games, but it does snake out in all directions. This becomes a problem since backtracking through its various maze-like tendrils can take a while. After a bit of traipsing past secrets you can’t immediately reach, you might begin to wonder if there’s a way to get around faster.

There is, but it’s limited.

One of the first landmarks you pass in Tunic is a gold square on the ground. Tunic never tells you directly what these tiles are for. You find hints of it in the instruction manual you put together as you explore, but it’s up to you to discern the meaning. If the answer is eluding you, then here’s how to shorten your treks.

Holding the dodge/interact button will put your fox into a prayer pose with energy erupting around them. This has multiple uses, such as powering up energy nodes scattered about. However, if you pray on a golden tile, you’ll be warped to a special hub area. From here, you can teleport to any area with an active node. From the outset, you won’t be able to get to most places until you’ve visited and powered up their nodes. It does, however, provide the earliest way to reach the Ruined Atoll.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Note that you can perform this trick as soon as you start the game, but you won’t be able to access the hub with all the warps. Both the Eastern Forest and the Overworld are disconnected from the main hub, so you won’t be able to get to them until you find a special item.

While the teleportation hub won’t help you break Tunic’s sequence, it’s the quickest way to get around to the various areas of the world after you’ve powered everything up.