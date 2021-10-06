There are multiple resources for you to find in New World and transform into valuable items. You’ll need a variety of materials for crafting projects. After you’ve been using your iron-based tools and weapons for so long, most of you will likely be on the hunt to upgrade your steel tools. When you crafted your iron tools, you had to harvest iron ore deposits. For steel, can you find steel in New World?

Unlike iron, there are no steel deposits in New World. You won’t find them in specific locations, in higher level locations, or anywhere at all. Instead, if you want to craft steel tools, weapons, and gear, you need to make steel using iron ingots.

The only way to obtain steel ingots is to upgrade your iron ingots. You have to do this at a smelting station. These are all of the ingredients you need to use to create a steel ingot.

3 Iron Ingots

1 Sand Flux

2 Charcoal

Essentially, the best way to begin using steel is to harvest a large quantity of iron, cut down trees for charcoal, and search supply chests for sand flux. It’s a combination of several different activities, rather than just leveling up your mining trade skill and searching a location for steel nodes. It takes a bit more out of you, but the increase in harvesting speed and the strength of steel weapons it’s worth it.