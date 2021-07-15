Can you get a shiny Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go?

For Pokémon Go Fest 2021, there will be various exclusive rewards that players can receive in Pokémon Go when attending the event. It’s ticketed, so you want to make sure you buy your ticket before the big event starts from July 17 to 18. On the first day of the event, all players who purchased a ticket will receive an exclusive Special Research task called The Melody Pokémon, giving them the chance to capture Meloetta, a new mythical Pokémon coming to the game. In this ticket, you’ll be picking a band to create made up of numerous event-exclusive Pokémon, and you can pick between a Pikachu Rock Star or a Pikachu Pop Star. Can you get a shiny Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star version during Pokémon Go Fest 2021?

Based on the Pokémon Go blogs that the Niantic team has been posting, we’re a little bit in the dark if this event-exclusive Pokémon is going to receive a shiny version. We’re initially thought that these costumed Pikachus will not receive a shiny version, but we won’t have a clear idea until The Melody Pokémon Special Research drops, and players can work their way through it. Given how rare shiny Pokémon are to encounter and capture in Pokémon Go, we’ll have a better idea after multiple players work their way through the Special Research. For now, we’re going to say no, but we will update his article if we learn otherwise.

When the time comes to pick between Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star, you will have to pick one over the other. You cannot receive both of these Pokémon. If you want to receive both of them, you will need to trade with another trainer. Beyond this method, you will receive Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star.