Shining Nikki codes (March 2022)

Shining Nikki, the sequel of Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen, brings a 3D experience for players and features a ton of exciting fashion items, glamorous costume sets, fashion portraits, and much more. You can jump straight into the game to live the world of glamour on your mobile phones anytime, anywhere.

However, you might have to spend real money to buy your dream costume, makeup products, and more in Shining Nikki. In that case, you can use codes that Papergames release to redeem Pink Gems, Gold, Fantasy Tickets, and much more.

Shining Nikki Latest Codes

Papergames release Shining Nikki codes via Shining Nikki’s social media handles; however, most of them are valid for a limited period of time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Here’s the list of all the working Shining Nikki codes available at the moment.

Working Codes

No working code is available right now, but we will add it as soon as it gets available.

Expired Codes

SHININGYOU — 200 Pink Gems and 18888 Gold

— 200 Pink Gems and 18888 Gold MECHACAKE — 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, and 10000 Gold

30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, and 10000 Gold NIGHTARTIST — 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, 10000 Gold, and 10 Keys

— 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, 10000 Gold, and 10 Keys LILITHSWISHES — 80 Stamina

— 80 Stamina LOENSWISHES — 10 Poetry of Time

— 10 Poetry of Time MERCURYSWISHES — 50000 Gold

— 50000 Gold QINYISWISHES — 10 Poetry of Time

— 10 Poetry of Time WISHESONCLOUD — 100 Stamina and 20 Poetry of Time

— 100 Stamina and 20 Poetry of Time MRMERCURY — 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, and 10000 Gold

— 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, and 10000 Gold LETSSHINE2022 — 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, and 50000 Gold

— 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, and 50000 Gold ANOTHERNIKKI — One Fantasy Ticket and 10000 Gold

— One Fantasy Ticket and 10000 Gold HBDNIKKI2021 — 500 Pink Gems, 126 Stamina, and 126000 Gold

— 500 Pink Gems, 126 Stamina, and 126000 Gold PRINCESSNIKKI — 50 Pink Gems, 5 Concept Shards SSR, and 50000 Gold

How to redeem Shining Nikki codes

You can redeem Shining Nikki codes in the game by following the steps below.