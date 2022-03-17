Shining Nikki codes (March 2022)
Shop for expensive fashion items in Shining Nikki for free.
Shining Nikki, the sequel of Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen, brings a 3D experience for players and features a ton of exciting fashion items, glamorous costume sets, fashion portraits, and much more. You can jump straight into the game to live the world of glamour on your mobile phones anytime, anywhere.
However, you might have to spend real money to buy your dream costume, makeup products, and more in Shining Nikki. In that case, you can use codes that Papergames release to redeem Pink Gems, Gold, Fantasy Tickets, and much more.
Shining Nikki Latest Codes
Papergames release Shining Nikki codes via Shining Nikki’s social media handles; however, most of them are valid for a limited period of time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Here’s the list of all the working Shining Nikki codes available at the moment.
Working Codes
- No working code is available right now, but we will add it as soon as it gets available.
Expired Codes
- SHININGYOU — 200 Pink Gems and 18888 Gold
- MECHACAKE — 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, and 10000 Gold
- NIGHTARTIST — 30 Pink Gems, 10 Poetry of Time, 10000 Gold, and 10 Keys
- LILITHSWISHES — 80 Stamina
- LOENSWISHES — 10 Poetry of Time
- MERCURYSWISHES — 50000 Gold
- QINYISWISHES — 10 Poetry of Time
- WISHESONCLOUD — 100 Stamina and 20 Poetry of Time
- MRMERCURY — 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, and 10000 Gold
- LETSSHINE2022 — 50 Pink Gems, 10 Memory Track, and 50000 Gold
- ANOTHERNIKKI — One Fantasy Ticket and 10000 Gold
- HBDNIKKI2021 — 500 Pink Gems, 126 Stamina, and 126000 Gold
- PRINCESSNIKKI — 50 Pink Gems, 5 Concept Shards SSR, and 50000 Gold
How to redeem Shining Nikki codes
You can redeem Shining Nikki codes in the game by following the steps below.
- Open Shining Nikki on your device and login with your account.
- Complete the game’s tutorial if you haven’t to unlock the Codes option.
- Go to your profile from the top left corner of the screen.
- Tap on the Settings icon and hit the Redeem Code button.
- Copy a working code from the list above and paste it in the dialogue box.
- Tap the Claim button to redeem your rewards.