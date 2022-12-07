Can you get Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Hisuian Pokémon are regional variants of preexisting Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon represent a blast from the past, as Hisui predated the Sinnoh region. These Hisuian Pokémon not only introduced new evolutions such as Wyrdeer and Kleavor but also introduced alternate forms of old evolutions. Rowlet, a Generation 7 starter, was featured as one of the starters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and its final stage evolution Decidueye had a different typing, stats, and design.

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus being a sidegame and so new, many fans are rightfully wondering whether or not the new monsters introduced in that game will be available to play in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Are Hisuian Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, there are not any Hisuian Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. On top of this, Rowlet is not even part of the Paldean Pokédex, meaning you cannot catch or trade him from any source at this time. If Rowlet is not even available, then your dreams of owning a Hisuian Decidueye in the newest mainline games are currently dashed.

However, Hisuian Decidueye tentatively will be available later in the game’s lifespan, just not right now. When Pokémon HOME is introduced in Spring 2023, you will be able to transfer many of the Pokémon found in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and this includes Rowlet and Hisuian Decidueye. Pokémon HOME compatibility is coming soon in Spring 2023, so you have plenty of time to prepare your Pokémon before Spring comes.

Presumably, this also implies that regular Decidueye will be available once Pokémon HOME drops as well, so keep an eye out for that as well this Spring.