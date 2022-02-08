Can you get shield batteries and cells in Apex Legends Control mode?

Although weapons and Ultimate abilities in Apex Legends have always been the key to earning victories, one cannot underestimate the power of the game’s healing items. This especially rings true for shield batteries and cells, as they are the only items that can recharge any type of shields. However, in Season 12’s Control mode, players will seemingly discover a new way of regaining their full shields.

Despite there being a menu option to use shield batteries in Control, you won’t actually be able to find any throughout the map or in supply drops. In its place, players with broken shields (no matter the tier) will have to allow it recharge on its own. Specifically, this means staying out of combat and avoiding anymore possible damage. Although this will take you out of the action for a moment’s notice, the recharge process can be surprisingly fast.

If a shield takes minor damage, there will be an icon that lights up in the bottom left of your screen. In most cases, this will be yellow and will count down to only three seconds until your shield is back to full health. But, if you’re on the brink of death, this icon will instantly turn red and indicate that your shield is fully “cracked” (as shown above). Once this happens, you can still regenerate your shield, but it will now take eight seconds for it to fully recharge. If you do continue to take damage during this time, the count down will then be reset and you’ll be required to wait another eight seconds.

