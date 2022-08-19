Can you play A Hunter’s Cry in singleplayer in Sea of Thieves? Answered

A Hunter’s Cry is the latest Adventure in Sea of Thieves, where you’ll be working together with other crews to save Merrick the Hunter from the Dark Brethren faction. Whenever you load into A Hunter’s Cry, the Sea of Thieves servers will matchmake you with up to three other crews. But can you play it as a single-player experience? That’s what we’re here to answer today.

A Hunter’s Cry is multiplayer

Image via Xbox Game Studios

Unfortunately, there is no way to play A Hunter’s Cry in single-player, as Sea of Thieves will always automatically matchmake you as part of the activity. The game prioritizes new instances, but you can join in progress, though it’s rarer. Once in the Adventure, you and the other crews have 45 minutes to complete it.

Going into A Hunter’s Cry solo is therefore ill-advised, as you’re at the mercy of the algorithm and the current player population. If neither you nor the other crews know what you’re doing, you can waste the entire 45-minute timer scrambling around in the dark.

Worse, there is nothing stopping crews from coming into the Adventure with the intent to attack anyone and everyone trying to complete a time-limited activity. Like the standard gameplay in Sea of Thieves, every encounter you have risks becoming an all-out shenanigans-fest between multiple crews and players. There are also no checkpoints, so if you fail the Adventure or know you can’t complete it within the time limit, you have to start the experience over again.

Your best bet at a consistent experience is to play with at least one other person you trust. If you don’t have a consistent crew, do your best to communicate with the other players in the activity and lead them if necessary. While it’s possible to do all the tasks necessary to complete A Hunter’s Cry alone, it goes much smoother when everyone cooperates, though that’s never a given in a game about being a pirate.