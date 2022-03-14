Can you play Century: Age of Ashes with a flight stick? Answered

Century: Age of Ashes hands you control over some of the most vicious dragons ever made for a game. You must fly them through the skies of various arenas and attempt to blast enemies out of the sky with their arsenal of firepower and abilities. This guide explains if you can use a flight stick to control your dragon in Century: Age of Ashes.

Are flight sticks compatible with Century: Age of Ashes?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since it launched on PC, Century: Age of Ashes has been compatible with Xbox controllers. Playwing designed the game to work with these controllers from inception because it’s a much easier and more natural way to control your characters, the dragon and dragon rider. However, the game was not built from the ground up to support flight controllers, meaning that you can’t use them with Century: Age of Ashes without help from additional programs.

Century: Age of Ashes isn’t compatible with flight sticks at the time of writing. While some users claim to have used a combination of programs to make a flight stick work in the game, they’ve never shared the details of which programs are required and what their setup is. So, for now, it seems as though players are restricted to mouse and keyboard or Xbox controller. However, this could change in the future.