The dragons in Century: Age of Ashes are fast, but they’re not the easiest creatures to steer. Most have wide turning circles that make it impossible to avoid being killed by a flamebreath. However, there are a few moves that you can pull out to help you get away from an enemy’s attack, sneak up behind them, and give them a taste of their own medicine. This guide explains how to dodge in Century: Age of Ashes, so you can do just that.

Can you dodge in Century: Age of Ashes?

While there’s no native dodge button in Century: Age of Ashes, you can pull off an easy dodge or drift by combining your brakes and boosts. When you brake, your dragon will slow down, allowing you to turn faster. If you’re about to be hit by a fireball or are being charred by firebreath, use your brake, change direction, and then boost away. This will cause you to disappear from view unless your enemy is particularly tenacious. Any fireballs that were tailing you will fly off in the wrong direction.

You can double down on this dodge ability by using it in updrafts. Fly towards an updraft and hit it so that you’re thrown up into the air. While you’re being lifted, use your brake and change direction. Then, at the top of the updraft, use the boost power you’ve gained to boost away in a completely different direction. If your pursuer follows you, they’ll end up facing the wrong way when they use the updraft, meaning they’ll have to pull off a large turn if they want to find you again.