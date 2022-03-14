In Century: Age of Ashes, you must fight enemy players across various arenas and game modes for supremacy. However, other players are doing the same, and they’re usually coming for you. In most game modes, you can infinitely respawn to join back in with the fight, but avoiding death is always the best way to help your team win. This guide explains how to heal in Century: Age of Ashes, so you don’t ever need to respawn.

Which powerups heal you in Century: Age of Ashes?

There are two ways to heal in Century: Age of Ashes, both of which are linked to powerups around each arena. The green powerups provide health and heal your dragon almost back to a full meter. Unfortunately, there’s a cooldown timer between grabbing these powerups, so if you need two, you’ll have to fly around for a while before heading towards the second one.

The second way to heal is by using shield powerups. These are light blue and add an extra layer to your health that will deplete before your health does. You can pick as many of these up as you want, but you can only cover roughly three-quarters of your health with a shield before you can no longer pick any more up.

The best way to ensure you have as much health as possible for an entire match is to pick shields up where you can. They litter each map, and you should be able to grab two or three if you aim for them from your first spawn. After that, you must learn the powerup locations on each map to ensure you can quickly retreat to some health if you need it after a fiery encounter.