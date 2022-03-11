How to get Dragon Eggs in Century: Age of Ashes

Century: Age of Ashes is a free-to-play online multiplayer game where you can take flight on a dragon and battle other players. In this game, you aren’t restricted to just one dragon. Through the use of Dragon Eggs, you can hatch and grow a brand-new dragon that you can then ride.

Once you hit a certain level, you’ll obtain a Dragon Egg. To check when you’ll receive an Egg, click on your level on the main screen. You can also purchase one from the in-game shop for Gems, which is the premium currency in the game.

Each Egg has a series of steps you need to follow in order for it to grow into a fully-grown dragon that you can ride on the battlefield. You can check what you need to do by going to Classes and the Nest. You also need to make sure you equip the egg to your character so any progress you make will count toward one of your Egg’s goals.

There are different rarities your dragon can come in: common, rare, epic, and legendary. Unfortunately, not every dragon can be used by every class in the game. Dragons are tied to a specific class. So, if you end up getting an Egg for a class you don’t normally play, you will need to wait until you get a new Egg and hope that one can be used by your main.