Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will take you through the entire Star Wars saga, giving you the chance to see it retold through Lego bricks. You can play as the main cast featured in each episode, and after you beat that level, take characters who were never there through the same journey. You can play the entire thing with a friend through the co-op. However, can you play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga online with friends?

We can confirm that you will be unable to go through the game with friends who also have the game. Instead, you’ll be limited to couch co-op play, which means you’ll need to bring friends with you to play on the same console and have a second controller for your game. The developers behind the game, TT Games, have confirmed this information on their twitter account when speaking with other fans of the game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage has local co-op, not online. — TT Games (@TTGames) March 24, 2022

Previous LEGO games developed by TT Games have also not had online play. With The Skywalker Saga available on multiple platforms, you’ll want to make sure you have a second controller available for any friend who wants to join you, which might be difficult for anyone playing The Skywalker Saga on PC with Steam.