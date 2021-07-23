Pokémon Unite is a fun entry-level MOBA for anyone who has not given the genre a try up to this point. It has all the basic elements from a MOBA that has captured millions of players over the last decade. Pokémon Unite’s gameplay relies on the competitive balance of having two five-player teams populating each lobby. This being said, can you play Pokémon Unite offline?

Pokémon Unite requires an online connection for you to play. This is because all modes in the game rely on an internet connection. Because of this, there are no offline modes that are playable in the game.

With the above being said, you can set up a couple of non-matchmaking lobbies if you wish. When you have the game booted up, click Unite Battle on the home page and be sure you are in either the Standard or Quick categories above. Before clicking Start, press the purple button that says Random Match. This will give you the options to play a game in that mode either against the AI or a private match with only friends. You can also enter the Practice Area to get acclimated to new Pokémon you have not played before.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the closest you can get to playing Pokémon Unite offline, although you will need an internet connection to get into the game. If you are uncomfortable playing the game with and against random people, these are your best methods for enjoying the game.