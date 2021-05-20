Can you save Ashley and Kaidan in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

When the Virmire mission is about to be wrapped up in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you’ll have to make a critical decision between returning to protect the nuke or saving Captain Kirrahe’s Salarian Special Forces team. While these are the background choices, the bigger focus is that you have to choose to save Kaidan or Ashley. Because you’re the commander, you have to make a clear decision about this moment, and unfortunately, there’s no way you can pick to save them both.

You have to choose one or the other. What also has ramifications is that character’s location. For example, if you want to save Ashley, and she did not go with Captain Kirrahe’s team, you will be leaving Kaidan and the Salarian team behind to protect the bomb. However, if you placed Ashley with Captain Kirrahe before assaulting Saren’s base, you can choose to save her and the Salarian team, leaving Kaidan behind to arm the nuke and protecting it from the incoming Geth attack on his position.

This is important to keep in mind before choosing to launch the assault on Saren’s base. We highly recommend you place the character you want to save with Captain Kirrahe’s team because he has the chance to reappear in Mass Effect 3, and you’ll also hear about him in Mass Effect 2. By saving Captain Kirrahe’s team, you receive far more benefits throughout the rest of the series, rather than merely protecting the nuke and saving the character at that location. Unfortunately, as we noted previously, there is no way to save both characters or Captain Kirrahe’s team. You have to make a decision. Whoever you save will be seen throughout the rest of the Mass Effect trilogy.