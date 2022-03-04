Can you sell cars in Gran Turismo 7?

All of the early races and championships in Gran Turismo 7 reward you with cars that are small, or old, or low-power, or usually all three. Look, if someone gives you a car in real life, then it’s really rude to immediately sell it. But this is Gran Turismo. When you’ve got your eye on a second-hand Porsche 911, then you need all the Credits you can get, so anything you’re not driving must immediately be sold to support the Porsche fund. Except this is Gran Turismo 7, so you can’t actually do that.

Yes, it’s true. Unlike in previous games in the Gran Turismo series, you cannot sell cars in Gran Turismo 7. This is because Gran Turismo 7 introduces a kind of XP levelling up system called your Collector Level, and your Collector Level, as you might guess from its name, is largely determined by the size of your car collection. So you see, if you could sell cars, then you could reduce the size of your car collection, which would in turn lower your Collector Level, and the entire system would tie itself in knots, and ultimately collapse. So, you’ll just have to play Gran Turismo 7 the way it was intended, as a completist collector. And don’t worry, the cash prizes for racing do feel more generous than in previous Gran Turismo titles, presumably to compensate for the absence of selling.