How to make money in Gran Turismo 7

Sports cars can be an expensive hobby, and you can collect many types of them in Gran Turismo 7. You’ll need to earn some serious cash to buy the best cars in GT7 and upgrade your vehicles once they’re in the garage. Here’s how to make money in the game.

World Circuits

Your primary source of income for Gran Turismo 7 is by winning races in the “World Circuits” mode. At the beginning of the game, you’ll be earning around 5,000 credits per race if you manage to get first place. However, if you have a clean race with no bumping into other vehicles, you’ll gain an extra 50% of the prize money.

Certainly, 5,000 to 7,500 credits per race isn’t a lot to spend in Gran Turismo 7, but as you continue to finish the menu book’s objectives in the Café, you’ll unlock more prestige tracks with bigger prize pools.

License Center

As you progress through Gran Turismo, the License Center will become available to you. This will guide you through a bunch of tests, so you can qualify for licenses that are required for future races. Each challenge has a gold, silver, and bronze trophy attached with a completion time and a reward when you succeed. For example, with B-1’s Starting and Stopping 1 challenge, we received 2,400 credits when we beat the gold time. There are not as many credits in this mode as racing in the World Circuits, but if you’re great at these trials GT7 offers you, you can get some cash quickly.

Where to best grind money

For when you first start Gran Turismo 7, we recommend grinding for money in the United States’ Northern Isle Speedway. It takes just under two minutes to complete the race, and you’ll gain 5,000 to 7,500 credits every time you get first place.

Complete Northern Isle Speedway three or four times to get enough cash at the Used Car Shop to purchase the Volkswagen Scirocco R ’10. This car has almost 500 PP, enough to complete some intermediate races later on in the game and smoke your completion early on.

Unlike in the Forza Horizon series, you cannot sell your cars to any dealer. Perhaps a future title could include this, but for right now, you’re out of luck if you get a disappointing Lamborghini or Ferrari at a high price.