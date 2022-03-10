Can you still get The Good Boy ship in Sea of Thieves? Answered

Back when players can duke it out in The Arena of Sea of Thieves, pirate teams would be assigned random ships and colors. The most elusive of these ships was The Good Boy, a white and gold ship that featured a grey wolf as its insignia. With the Sea of Thieves team permanently shutting down the game’s Arena mode, developer Rare allowed players to permanently earn The Good Boy ship cosmetic set for a limited time — but unless you were a diehard Arena player, you probably already missed it.

The Good Boy ship cosmetics were only given out to any player who reached Sea Dogs level 50, which was quite the grind for Arena players. But there was a deadline — only players who reached that threshold by January 27 met the criteria for earning that hull, figurehead, sails, and flag. If that’s the case, then those options should already be available when you customize your ship at an outpost’s Shipwright station.

Players who were at least Sea Dogs level 5 will get the common ship cosmetics for the Azure Scout, Flaming Jackal, Golden Chaser, Lucky Rover, and the Regal Hound. But with The Arena no longer accessible as of Season Six, there is no way to progress forward with your Sea Dogs reputation, and as we’re long past the cutoff, it’s impossible to get The Good Boy set unless you have a time machine.

It’s a controversial decision, but Rare has stood by it, calling it a “bonus gift” and “additional thank you” for players who were “truly dedicated” to The Arena. Never say never on the set being available through other means in the future, but for now, the decision appears final.