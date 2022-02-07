Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters class guide – All Grey Knights classes explained

Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters is a turn-based Warhammer 40,000 game that pits the forces of the militant arm of the Ordo Malleus in a tactical struggle against an encroaching invasion of Chaos daemons and cultists. To succeed in Daemonhunters, players have to manage a roster of Grey Knights, picking their classes and outfitting them with items and upgrades. Selecting the right combination of classes is key to success, as most fights don’t come down to individual Grey Knights and their abilities, but rather to finding and exploiting powerful synergies between them. In this guide, we present an overview of the Grey Knights classes available in Chaos Gate: Daemonhuntes.

Primary classes

As you will quickly notice, each class of Grey Knight in Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters has a signature ability they can deploy independently, and a supportive ability used in combination with other Grey Knights.

Purgators are ranged specialists who can deal high single-target damage, and inflict Blindness on groups of daemons with their flashbang-like Emperor’s Light ability. Emperor’s Light not only Blinds, but also has a chance of removing Bloom mutations, which are randomly generated daemon buffs. Purgators can also cast Arcane Weapons on allies to increase the damage of their next ranged attack. Purgators act as a force-multiplier for squads built around ranged and area-of-effect (Aoe) attacks.

are ranged specialists who can deal high single-target damage, and inflict Blindness on groups of daemons with their flashbang-like Emperor’s Light ability. Emperor’s Light not only Blinds, but also has a chance of removing Bloom mutations, which are randomly generated daemon buffs. Purgators can also cast Arcane Weapons on allies to increase the damage of their next ranged attack. Purgators act as a force-multiplier for squads built around ranged and area-of-effect (Aoe) attacks. Apothecaries are the designated healer and support class of Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters. They can revive fallen squadmates and buff them with passive bonuses. Notably, they can grant other Grey Knights additional actions to set up powerful chain attacks.

are the designated healer and support class of Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters. They can revive fallen squadmates and buff them with passive bonuses. Notably, they can grant other Grey Knights additional actions to set up powerful chain attacks. Justicars are all about melee combat: they can use Crushing Charge to quickly close in with the enemy, destroying all cover and stunning opponents in their path. Like Apothecaries, they can grant other Grey Knights extra actions.

are all about melee combat: they can use Crushing Charge to quickly close in with the enemy, destroying all cover and stunning opponents in their path. Like Apothecaries, they can grant other Grey Knights extra actions. Interceptors are the most mobile primary class, and can reposition quickly to lock down key threats or finish off damaged targets. Their Teleport Strike functions similarly to the Justicars’ Charge, though it deals higher damage and doesn’t destroy cover. The Interceptors’ Support Fire ability is their best feature: when another Grey Knight shoots at an enemy within range, Interceptors can shoot at the same target out of turn, potentially destroying key opponents before they have a chance to retaliate.

Advanced classes

After advancing through the early stages of Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters and accumulating enough experience, Grey Knights can be upgraded into more powerful versions of themselves, getting access to new abilities and increased stats. These advanced classes rely on synergy just as much as their primary counterparts.