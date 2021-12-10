When is the release date for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2?

The 2021 Video Game Awards featured the official announcement for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a sequel to the 2011 Space Marine. Both Space Marine games are part of the greater Warhammer 40,000 franchise. The game is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and players can even sign up right now on the Space Marine 2 websites. No release date for Space Marines 2 was given during the awards ceremony.

The first Space Marine game took place on the fictitious planet of Forge World Graia, which has been invaded by aliens known as Orks. It’s up to three genetically engineered and cybernetically enhanced super-soldiers known as Ultramarines to face off against the Orks. The main playable character is Captain Titus. The game uses a hybrid hack-n-slash and third-person shooting style type of gameplay.

The Warhammer video games are based around the minatures of the same name made by Games Workshop, and they have been around since the 80s. The miniatures became very popular due to the designs of the models and the details of the figures. Owners can play games with Warhammer miniatures, and the heavy armor, blue Space Marine is one of the most famous imagery from the set.

There have been video games based on the miniatures from Games Workshop dating back as far HeroQuest in 1991, and the first Warhammer game was released in 1995. Another Warhammer game — the turn-based, tactical game Total War: Warhammer III — is expected to release in 2022.