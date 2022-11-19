Chocolate Factory Tycoon codes (November 2022)

Roblox Chocolate Factory Tycoon allows players to build a factory from scratch and establish a chocolate empire. As your business expands, the demands of the consumers will increase, and you’ll need several resources to stay at the top. Apart from naturally accumulating resources by playing the game, you can also redeem codes to claim free rewards, which will help you progress. Below, we’ve listed all the codes available for Roblox Chocolate Factory Tycoon and how you can redeem them.

All Chocolate Factory Tycoon Codes

Active Chocolate Factory Tycoon Codes

These are the codes that are currently redeemable in the game.

CANDY- Redeem the code to get 100 Coins

Redeem the code to get 100 Coins FIRST- Redeem the code to get 100 Coins

Redeem the code to get 100 Coins RELEASE- Redeem the code to get 100 Coins

Redeem the code to get 100 Coins Chocolate!- Redeem the code to get 1,500 Coins & 2500 Gems

Redeem the code to get 1,500 Coins & 2500 Gems Floor2!- Redeem the code to get 500 Coins & 2500 Gems

Redeem the code to get 500 Coins & 2500 Gems River- Redeem the code to get 50 Gems

Expired Chocolate Factory Tycoon Codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for the game. Regardless, we will update the article once any of the codes we listed expire.

How to redeem codes in Chocolate Factory Tycoon

To redeem a code in Chocolate Factory Tycoon, launch the game and click on the menu option on the left side of the screen. There, you’ll see a Twitter icon. Select the option and enter the code to claim the corresponding reward.

How to find codes for Chocolate Factory Tycoon

You can follow the game’s social handles to keep in touch with all the latest updates, including codes. You can also join the community Discord channel or their dedicated Roblox group. Nevertheless, we will update the article once new codes surface.