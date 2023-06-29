Clicker Fighting Simulator Codes (July 2023)

While fighting games are enjoyable and deliver thrilling experiences, they are also strenuous to learn and master. You need to keep track of several aspects, such as the meta, different combos and matchups. Fortunately, playing Clicker Fighting Simulator is as simple as it gets, as you can barrage NPCs with just a click.

Getting free boosts in the game can prove very beneficial, and thankfully, codes are available for it, which lets players get a headstart.

Clicker Fighting Simulator codes list

Clicker Fighting Simulator working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

Bleach – Claim 2×15-minute Power Boosts, 2×15-minute Wins Boosts, and 2×15-minute Luck Boosts

5000like – Claim 2×15-minute Damage Boosts, 2×15-minute Luck Boosts, 2×15-minute Wins Boosts, and 2×15-minute Power Boosts

Claim 2×15-minute Damage Boosts, 2×15-minute Luck Boosts, 2×15-minute Wins Boosts, and 2×15-minute Power Boosts Demon – Claim 2×15-minute Power Boosts and 2×15-minute Wins Boosts

Claim 2×15-minute Power Boosts and 2×15-minute Wins Boosts Hunter – Claim 2×15-minute Wins Boosts, 2×15-minute Luck Boosts, and 2×15-minute Power Boosts

weekend – Claim 2×15-minute Damage Boosts and 2×15-minute Luck Boosts

Claim 2×15-minute Damage Boosts and 2×15-minute Luck Boosts Release – Claim a 2×15-minute Power Boost and a 2×15-minute Wins Boost

Clicker Fighting Simulator expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem codes in Clicker Fighting Simulator

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the codes option on the right side of the screen, highlighted by the heart icon.

Enter the code in the text box that appears and click on Redeem.

What is Clicker Fighting Simulator?

Clicker Fighting Simulator puts you on an open battlefield where you have to take down several enemies in the given area. Click on the enemies to attack and clear the area to progress to the next level. It’s worth mentioning that the characters you face will be from popular anime franchises, which is a bonus for any anime aficionado.