Coin Master free spins and coins links (March 26, 2021)

The main objective of Coin Master is building your village by spinning a slot machine and collecting coins to buy upgrades. Additionally, you can raid and attack other players’ villages to steal some of their coins. Random events and other mechanics, like card collecting, tournaments, and pet management, also add some variety.

Once you have used all of your free spins for the day, though, you will have to purchase spins or coins with real money to continue upgrading your village. Spending real money is not practical for everyone, or even necessary, if you know where to look. That’s where these daily links for free coins and spins come in.

Today’s Coin Master free coins and spins links

Image via Moon Active

Latest links:

Depending on your level, the actual coin payoff you receive from these links will vary. The spins seem to remain the same regardless of level, but the coins will vary. For instance, at lower levels, we got 600,000 instead of 1 million, but at later levels, we received 1.2 million. Some very high-level players have even reported up to 25 million coins per link.

Tip: When switching back and forth from this article to Coin Master, leave the game on the village screen instead of the spin screen to speed up the process, since you won’t have to wait for the +10 spins animation to play before claiming the next code.

Links from the last few days:

Typically, links expire after a day or two, but just in case they’re still working, we’ll leave the last few days below

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.