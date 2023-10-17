Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (October 2023) – Daily Links

The main objective of Coin Master is building your village by spinning a slot machine and collecting coins to buy upgrades. You can also raid and attack other players’ villages to steal some of their coins. Random events and other mechanics, like card collecting, tournaments, and pet management, also add some variety to the game.

Once you have used all your Coin Master free spins for the day, you must purchase spins and coins with real money (in-game store charges $2 for 30 spins) to continue upgrading your village. Spending real money is not practical for everyone or even necessary if you know how to get free spins & coins in Coin Master.

For Coin Master enthusiasts seeking free spins and coins, the quest for daily links can be challenging. To ease your search, I’ve compiled Coin Master free spins and coins links below. These additional online links offer a reliable means to increase your spins and coins collection.

Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Coins October 17

Coins payoff from these Coin Master free spins links varies and depends on players’ level, but spins gain remains the same. For instance, I got 600,000 free coins at lower levels instead of 1 million coins; but received 10 million coins at higher levels. Some high-level Coin Master players have reported up to 25 million coins per link.

Tip: When switching back and forth from this article to Coin Master, leave the game on the village screen instead of the spin screen to speed up the process, since you won’t have to wait for the +25 spins animation to play before claiming the next link.

Coin Master Free Spins October 16

Coin Master Free Spins October 15

Coin Master Free Spins October 14

Other Ways to Get More Coin Master Free Spins

Unlocking additional Coin Master free spins and coins is a breeze when you know the ropes. Below, we will walk you through various tried-and-true methods to bolster your free spins inventory.

While daily links are a fantastic resource, they’re not the only way to acquire free spins and coins in the Coin Master game. Below, we list other effective methods, such as inviting Facebook friends to join Coin Master, claiming daily rewards from the in-game calendar, or sharing spins with your gaming buddies.

How to Get Coin Master Free Spins From Facebook Invitation

You can get 60+ free spins in Coin Master for inviting your Facebook friends to play the game. The only caveat is that your friends must never have downloaded and played Coin Master. To get free spins in Coin Master via Facebook Invite, ask your friend to complete the following steps after they receive your Coin Master invitation link.

Click on the invitation link .

. Download Coin Master.

Launch Coin Master.

Sign into Facebook through the game.

through the game. Complete the in-game tutorial.

Note: This invitation process isn’t confined to your Facebook friends alone. You can share your Coin Master invite link with friends via WhatsApp, Instagram, email, Slack, and more. It’s worth noting that sending a Facebook invite will earn you an extra 60+ Coin Master free spins.

How to Get Coin Master Free Spins From Reward Calendar

An in-game Reward Calendar gives free spins and coins in Coin Master as daily rewards for each day you log in. As shown in the screenshot below, the free spins & coins reward in Coin Master increases every day you log in:

Day 2: 140 Spins

Day 3: 180 Spins & 30 Million Coins

Day 4: 275 Spins .

. Day 5: 180 Spins & 60 Million Coins

Day 6: 250 Spins

Day 7: 175 Million Coins, 475 Spins, 10K XP

That adds up to more than 1,500 Coin Master Free Spins in a single week, all thanks to the Reward Calendar. So, whether you’re actively playing or not, make it a habit to log into Coin Master and claim these valuable rewards.

How to Get Coin Master Free Spins As Gift from Friends

Another method to secure Coin Master free spins is to collect them from your friends! Each day, your friends can send you one valuable free spin in Coin Master, and you can reciprocate the favor. By leveraging this strategy, you have the potential to gather up to 100 Coin Master free spins every day from your circle of friends. To collect free spins in Coin Master from friends, open the Main Menu, click the Gifts option, then the Collect button.

How to Watch Video Ads & Get Free Spins in Coin Master

Follow the steps mentioned below to watch ads in Coin Master and get free spins.

Where is the Spin Energy Button in Coin Master?

Open the Coin Master app on your iOS or Android device, and go to the Slot Machine interface. Look for the ‘Spin Energy‘ button, which will be located at the bottom right corner of your screen.

If the “Spin Energy” button is grayed out or unavailable, it means you’ve reached the maximum number of video ads you can watch for the day.

out or unavailable, it means you’ve reached the maximum number of video ads you can watch for the day. If the “Spin Energy” button is active, tap it to start watching a video ad. The duration of these in-game ads is usually short, typically around 30 seconds.

After watching the entire ad, you will be rewarded with free spins in Coin Master.

Note: You can repeat this process only a few times daily to earn more free spins. It’s worth keeping an eye on the availability of the ‘Spin Energy’ button, as it resets daily.

Coin Master FAQ, Answered

Below, I’ve answered players’ Frequently Asked Questions on Coin Master free spins and coins links. Scroll through to see if there’s anything you’ve ever wondered about the game that can be answered.

Developer Moon Active provides multiple Coin Master reward links daily for players to redeem for free spins and coins. These links are shared on developer’s social media accounts: Twitter, Discord, Instagram, & Facebook; and their redemption process is straightforward:

Install Coin Master game on your iOS or Android device.

Open this Coin Master Free Spins Links guide in your smartphone browser.

in your smartphone browser. Click on any of the latest links listed above. It will redirect you to the Coin Master’s loading screen.

After a few seconds, a message will appear, “Congratulations! Coin Master has gifted you spins!” with a “Collect” button. Click on it, and spins and coins will be credited into your account.

Yes, Coin Master free spins and coins links expire after a day or two. That said, I’ll leave the last few weeks’ links in the list above in case they are still usable.

Fix: Coin Master Free Spins Link “Sorry, Something Went Wrong” Error

You can redeem Coin Master free spins and coins links only on the iOS and Android devices you have the game installed. If attempted otherwise, the link will redirect to a Facebook page with an error message: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

This error message pops up for two reasons. First, the link you are accessing might have expired and is no longer valid. Alternatively, you might be attempting to redeem the link on a device that doesn’t have Coin Master installed.

No, they are SPAM. Few third-party websites offer unlimited Coin Master free spins via hack and mods, but you should avoid using them for two reasons. First, those Coin Master free spins mods and hacks could be malware that can damage your device. Second, developer Moon Active can permanently ban your Coin Master account for cheating, and you lose all your progress.

How to Get 50 Coin Master Free Spins?

50 Coin Master free spins links are offered by developer Moon Active, but not frequently, as seen in the list above. In October 2023, we received 50 free spin links in Coin Master merely five times. Another way to obtain them is by participating in various in-game events and raiding other players.

How to Get 60, 100, 600, or 800 Coin Master Free Spins?

You can get 800 Coin Master free spins by tracking the game’s social media accounts and participating in events. I have posted one of the recent events as an example below. This also applies to 100 and 60 Coin Master free spins. Additionally, I’ve never seen players getting 70 free spins in Coin Master at once.

𝗚𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼𝗼! 👻💜 Spot which one is hiding a 𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 and you could take home 𝟗𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐒! 🍭 pic.twitter.com/u5FdPT1cQy — Coin Master (@CoinMasterGame) October 15, 2023

How to Get 50,000 Coin Master Free Spins?

Events are the only way you can get 50,000 free spins in Coin Master. You can’t get 50K free spins from daily links in Coin Master. Check the game’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for events offering 50,000 free spins.

Can You Get Unlimited Coin Master Free Spins?

No, you can’t get unlimited Coin Master free spins from links or in-game events. Developer Moon Active has put limits for free spins and co