Coin Master Free Spins & Coins Links (October 2023)

Once you have used all your Coin Master free spins for the day, you must purchase spins and coins with real money (in-game store charges $2 for 30 spins) to continue upgrading your village. Spending real money is not practical for everyone or even necessary if you know how to get free spins & coins in Coin Master.

The main objective of Coin Master is building your village by spinning a slot machine and collecting coins to buy upgrades. You can also raid and attack other players’ villages to steal some of their coins. Random events and other mechanics, like card collecting, tournaments, and pet management, also add some variety to the game.

It’s challenging for Coin Master players to locate all free spins links for the day in one place. Below I’ve listed full list of Coin Master free spins & coins daily links! Extra online spin links are a safe way to get additional coins.

Coins payoff from these Coin Master free spins links varies and depends on players’ level, but spins gain remains the same. For instance, I got 600,000 free coins at lower levels instead of 1 million coins; but received 10 million coins at higher levels. Some high-level Coin Master players have reported up to 25 million coins per link.

Tip: When switching back and forth from this article to Coin Master, leave the game on the village screen instead of the spin screen to speed up the process, since you won’t have to wait for the +25 spins animation to play before claiming the next link.

Check out the table below, which compiles Coin Master free spins and coin links from recent weeks. Don’t miss your chance to redeem these rewards, as they are still active and haven’t expired.

FAQ: Coin Master Free Spins & Coins

Below, I’ve answered players’ Frequently Asked Questions on Coin Master free spins and coins links. Scroll through to see if there’s anything you’ve ever wondered about the game that can be answered.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Developer Moon Active provides multiple unique Coin Master links daily for players to redeem for free spins and coins. These links are shared on Moon Active’s social media platforms like Twitter, Discord, Instagram, & Facebook. The redemption process is straightforward, follow the steps mentioned below:

Install Coin Master game on your iOS or Android device.

Open this Coin Master Free Spins Links guide in your smartphone browser.

in your smartphone browser. Click any of the latest links listed above. It will redirect you to the Coin Master’s loading screen.

After a few seconds, a message will appear, “Congratulations! Coin Master has gifted you spins!” with a “Collect” button. Click on it, and spins and coins will be credited into your account.

Coin Master Free Spins Link “Sorry, Something Went Wrong” Error Fix

As mentioned above, you can redeem Coin Master free spins links only on the iOS and Android devices you have the game installed. If attempted otherwise, the link will redirect to a Facebook page with an error message: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Can I Get Unlimited Coin Master Free Spins?

No, you can’t get unlimited Coin Master free spins from links or in-game events. Developer Moon Active has put limits for free spins and coins to make Coin Master a fair experience. Players must cope with the free spins they can get from the daily links and additional methods like inviting Facebook Friends, Daily Login Rewards, Video Ads, and more.

Few third-party websites offer unlimited Coin Master free spins via hack and mods, but you should avoid using them for two reasons. First, those Coin Master free spins mods and hacks could be malware that can damage your device. Second, developer Moon Active can permanently ban your Coin Master account for cheating, and you lose all your progress.

Can I Get 50,000 Coin Master Free Spins?

Events are the only way you can get 50,000 free spins in Coin Master. You can’t get 50K free spins from daily links in Coin Master. Check the game’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for events offering 50,000 free spins.

Yes, Coin Master free spins links expire after a day or two. That said, I’ll leave the last few weeks’ links in the table above in case they are still usable.

Can I get 60, 100, 600, or 800 Coin Master Free Spins?

You can get 800 Coin Master free spins by tracking the game’s social media accounts and participating in events. I have posted one of the recent events as an example below. This also applies to 100 and 60 Coin Master free spins. Additionally, I’ve never seen players getting 70 free spins in Coin Master at once.

How do I Get More Free Spins in Coin Master

Unlocking Coin Master free spins is a breeze when you know the ropes. Below, we will walk you through various tried-and-true methods to bolster your free spins inventory. While daily links are a fantastic resource, they’re not the only way to acquire free spins and coins in the Coin Master game. We’ll explore other effective strategies, such as inviting Facebook friends to join the game and more. Whether it’s through enticing your Facebook friends, claiming daily rewards from the in-game calendar, or sharing spins with your gaming buddies, we’ve got you covered. By following these strategies, you can amass an impressive collection of free spins and elevate your Coin Master gameplay.

How to Get Coin Master Free Spins From Facebook Invitation

You can unlock 60+ Coin Master free spins for inviting your Facebook friends to play the game. The only caveat is that your friends must never have downloaded and played Coin Master. To get free spins in Coin Master via Facebook Invite, ask your friend to complete the following steps after they receive your Coin Master invitation link.

Click on the invitation link .

. Download Coin Master.

Launch Coin Master.

Sign into Facebook through the game.

through the game. Complete the in-game tutorial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Get Coin Master Free Spins From Reward Calendar

An in-game Reward Calendar gives Coin Master free spins and coins as daily rewards for each day you log in. As shown in the screenshot below, the free spins & coins reward in Coin Master increases every day you log in, so keep jumping into Coin Master, even if you don’t play, to get a chunk of rewards for the next time you sit down with it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How To Get Coin Master Free Spins As Gift from Friends

Another method to secure Coin Master free spins is to collect them from your friends! Each day, your friends can send you one valuable free spin in Coin Master, and you can reciprocate the favor. By leveraging this strategy, you have the potential to gather up to 100 Coin Master free spins every day from your circle of friends. To collect free spins in Coin Master from friends, open the Main Menu, click the Gifts option, then the Collect button.