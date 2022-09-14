Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion preorder guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

Back in 2007, Crisis Core told the story of what happened before the events of Final Fantasy VII proper. In 2022, it’s returning as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion as part of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake universe. Here’s what you can do to get your hands on it this winter.

Related: Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will keep the slot machine combat system, disappointing some fans

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Standard Edition

This is the basic version of the game with no frills, and it’ll cost you $49.99 USD across all platforms. While there isn’t anything too special about this edition in and of itself, preordering does get you a nice bonus. As showcased on Twitter, Crisis Core is getting a “Hero’s Legacy” steelbook, featuring protagonist Zack Fair posing against a silver background. Zack might be the face of many a meme, but this steelbook does look downright gorgeous. Preordering the physical game gets you one, plus a trio of Materia for use in-game.

Introducing the “Hero’s Legacy” Steelbook.#CrisisCore –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion launches on December 13th.



Please check with your local retailers for availability. pic.twitter.com/wlZdG9xuhs — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) September 14, 2022

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Collector’s Edition

Crisis Core does have a Collector’s Edition, but it’s only for customers in Japan. For those curious, the ￥32,000 package includes the game in the same steelbook case and bonus Materia, as well as the game’s soundtrack, script book, artbook, a Zack figurine, and a letter from Aerith. While this Collector’s Edition likely won’t be released in any other territories, that price point does equate to about $224 USD, if you’re looking for a ballpark estimate of the potential cost.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Release Date & Platforms

Crisis Core will be arriving before the end of the year: its release date is Tuesday, December 13. While the original game was relegated to the PSP, Reunion will be available on a variety of platforms. It’s headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.