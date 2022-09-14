When is the release date of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a reimagining of the original PSP game for a new generation of consoles, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam). It is being remade from the ground up, and this is when you’ll be able to play it.

When will Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion be available?

Image via Square Enix

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion brings back a fan-favorite character Zack Fair as players learn more of the back story behind Sephiroth and the new protagonist’s relationship with Aerith. Players will be able to dive back into Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII when Reunion releases on December 13.

Square Enix calls Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion a “true remaster that follows the original story of SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Fair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos, unraveling the stories of Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith, Tifa, and more.” The game is rebuilt within the Unreal Engine with Final Fantasy VII Remake’s graphics.

Announced during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration video, we also learned about the next chapter in the remake storyline. It is called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and the trailer went over Sephiroth’s will to rule over the planet with JENOVA at his side. The footage also goes over Aerith’s death in the original Final Fantasy VII storyline, confirming that the remake canon takes place in an alternate universe. Zack Fair from the Crisis Core narrative is reunited with Cloud in the trailer.

Fans may be torn about the direction of the Final Fantasy VII series. This canon universe seems to be a somewhat sequel to the events of the original game. Perhaps, this is Cloud’s chance to rewrite the wrongs he has done in an alternate life. However, the promise of remaking the storyline of the original PS1 game seems to have been thwarted.