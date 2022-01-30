Croagunk’s Curative Poison request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pesselle has heard many stories about how Croagunk’s poison can be used as a medicine. It’s time to see if this story is true and cure the back pains of an elderly man. It’s time to go hunting for Croagunk. Here is how you complete the Croagunk’s Curative Poison request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before you can obtain this request, you will first need to complete the task of calming down Ursaluna. Once that is done, you will be able to obtain this quest from Pesselle in the Galaxy Team Headquarters. Go into the medical room which is to the right of Cyllene’s office. Speak to Pesselle and she will ask you to bring her a Croagunk so she can make a remedy from its poison.

You may have found a Croagunk already since you have been progressing through the Crimson Mirelands. If not, head to the Crimson Mirelands and make your way to Gapejaw Bog. This is south of the Mirelands Camp. Here, you will find plenty of Croagunk to catch. Be careful, Croagunk have a large radius that they can spot you in and they will attack you if they spot you.

Once you have a Croagunk, return to Jubilife Village and talk to Pesselle. She will ask for the Pokémon and make some medicine out of its poison. She will reward you with three Full Heals and three small Exp candies.