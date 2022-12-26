Dark and Darker Tier List – The best classes in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is a fantasy role-playing game that features a variety of different classes for players to choose from. Each class has its own unique abilities and playstyle, and choosing the right class can greatly impact your experience in the game. Here is a tier list for the best classes in Dark and Darker from best to worst.

Best Dark and Darker classes

S Tier: These are the top-tier classes in Dark and Darker, with a strong balance of offense and defense, and a wide range of abilities and playstyles.

Wizard: The Wizard is a spellcasting class that specializes in dealing damage with arcane magic. They have a wide range of abilities that allow them to blast enemies with powerful spells, but may be more fragile compared to other classes.

Ranger: The Ranger is a ranged class that excels at dealing damage from a distance. They have a nice assortment of ranged weapons they can wield t o keep enemies at bay, as well as set traps and debuffs to hinder enemies.

A Tier: These classes are also strong choices, with a focus on either offense or defense, and a variety of abilities to suit different playstyles.

Cleric: The Cleric is a support class that excels at healing and buffing allies, but also deal bonus damage to undead foes. They are an almost essential part of any team composition, despite being the slowest class of them all.

Rogue: The Rogue is a stealthy class that excels at dealing damage from the shadows. They specialize in skills that let them move silently, deal extra damage from behind, and set traps to surprise enemies.

B Tier: These classes are still strong contenders, but may have more limited abilities or a narrower focus compared to the top-tier classes.

Barbarian: The barbarian is a powerful melee class in Dark and Darkest, known for their brute strength and ability to rage in battle. They have a variety of abilities that allow them to deal extra damage with their weapons, as well as absorb damage and resist debuffs. The barbarian is a strong choice for players who prefer a more straightforward playstyle and enjoy dealing massive amounts of damage in close combat.

Fighter: The Fighter is another melee class that excels at close combat. They have very easy to understand mechanics and abilities that allow them to deal extra damage with their weapons, but may be more reliant on brute force compared to more subtle classes.

Overall, the best class in Dark and Darker will depend on your personal playstyle and preferences. The top-tier classes offer a strong balance of offense and defense, and a wide range of abilities to suit different playstyles. However, the lower-tier classes can still be viable choices for players who prefer more specialized or narrow playstyles.