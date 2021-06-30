Deoxys Defense Forme best IVs and stats in Pokémon Go

If you’re planning to use a Pokémon in Pokémon Go for any of the PvP competitions, it’s important to make sure you’re using one with the best stats. For the Master League, you want the best Pokémon available with perfect stats. However, for the Great and Ultra Leagues, you have to take the IVs a bit more seriously and figure out what makes a suitable Pokémon. For Deoxys Defense Forme, you can use it in the Great League or Ultra League, but you’ll primarily want to make use of it in the Great League.

These are the best stats for Deoxys Defense Forme when using it in Great League and Ultra League in Pokémon Go.

Great League

A Deoxys Defense Forme in the Great League needs to be in peak fighting condition. This is the best category to use this Pokémon and make use of its incredible defenses. These are the minimum IVs you want to try and hit to get the best stats.

Attack: 12

Defense: 12

Stamina: 15

While Deoxys Defense Forme has incredible defenses, you want to ensure its stamina is a higher IV, which is its lowest stat. If it’s not the best, hitting too high, this Pokémon doesn’t last too long in combat and fails to live up to the reason why it’s often used by Great League competitors. You also want to get Deoxys Defense Forme’s attack and defense stats roughly the same. Defense is likely a much more important stat, so if attack power dips below the 12 mark, that’s not the worst thing in the world.

Ultra League

If you plan to use Deoxys Defense Forme in the Ultra League, it’s not going to do as well as it would in the Great League. The Ultra League has significantly stronger Pokémon that can cut through Deoxys’ defenses, but it’s still a solid choice. These are the minimum IVs you want to try and hit to get the best stats.

Attack: 13

Defense: 15

Stamina: 15

Because the Ultra League is closer to Deoxys Defense Forme’s maximum CP, you want to try and hit closer to a nearly perfect Pokémon. You don’t have to use one with the highest attack, but the defense and stamina stats need to be at their highest. Deoxys will struggle against certain Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémon or a Pokémon with these attacks if they’re not.