Destiny 2 Buzzard God Roll guide – PvP and PvE rolls

The Buzzard is a handy sidearm you can find while playing Destiny 2. It’s a suitable weapon you can add to your arsenal, but like many weapons, it relies on the perks you find to get the most out of it with your preferred build. There are several perks it can roll on, narrowing down your choices for the best ones. This guide covers the best Buzzard god rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Buzzard in Destiny 2

The Buzzard has a chance to drop when completing Nightfall activities. You have the best chance of collecting this weapon by increasing the difficulty of these encounters. We recommend playing on the toughest difficulty for a Nightfall, but that means you’ll want to bring some of your better fireteam companions. These are other players you can regularly communicate with to speed through the Nightfall and have their characters at the appropriate level.

The best Buzzard perks in Destiny 2

There are multiple perks that you can potentially earn when you receive a Buzzard drop. Certain perks will be better for specific activities, such as if you plan to use it for PvE encounters or primarily for PvP. This will depend on your playstyle and the roll you want to acquire.

Some of the better perks for PvE battles will be Perpetual Motion, Fourth Time’s the Charm, Encore, Multikill Clip, and Frenzy. Perpetual Motion, Fourth Time’s the Charm, and Encore are in the first trait slot, while Multikill Clip and Frenzy are in the second. Some good combinations include Encore and Multikill clip or Perpetual Motion and Frenzy.

If you’d prefer to try using Buzzard for PvP, it’s an option, but you might not see it as often. Some perk choices include Pulse Monitor, Rangefinder, and Kinetic Tremors. Pulse Monitor is in the first column, while Rangefinder and Kinetic Tremors are in the second one. It all comes down to your playstyle preference, but you might find a better sidearm to use against other players.

All Buzzard stats

Impact: 49

Range: 36

Stability: 67

Handling: 51

Reload Speed: 30

Rounds per minute: 300

Magazine: 15

Buzzard PvE god rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Armor-piercing Rounds

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion

Perk 2: Kinetic Tremors

Masterwork: Range/Stability

Origin Trait: Stunning Recovery

Buzzard PvP god rolls