Destiny 2 Throne-Cleaver God Roll guide – PvP and PvE rolls

The Throne-Cleaver is a powerful legendary sword that you can find in Destiny 2. This is not an item you’ll regularly find, but if you’re looking for a powerful PvE sword, this is one of the superior choices. However, if you’re looking to optimize this sword for your playstyle in Destiny 2, you want to find one with the correct perks. Here’s what you need to know about the best Throne Cleaver god rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Throne-Cleaver in Destiny 2

The Throne-Cleaver is a legendary sword you can earn by opening Legendary engrams or earning faction rank-up packages in Destiny 2. You can acquire them by making your way to the War Table during the Season of Defiance, and there’s a chance you can roll on engram to receive this sword. Similar to the other weapons in the game, there are several perks that it can roll on, and many of them are better than others.

The best Throne-Cleaver perks in Destiny 2

When it comes to picking up this sword, a handful of powerful perks make this weapon a standout choice. The ideal perks vary based on whether you plan to use this weapon for PvE or PvP battles.

When using the Throne-Cleaver for PvE battles, some better choices include Tireless Blade, Duelists’ Trance, Unrelenting, Incandescent, and Valiant Charge. The Tireless Blae, Duelists’ Trance, and Unrelenting are ones that can appear in the first column, while Incandescent and Valiant Charge are in the second column. A fantastic combination would be to pair Tireless Blade and Incandescent or Unrelenting and Incandescent.

For PvP, the Throne-Cleaver is not one of the better swords. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have many PvP options, but many players have successfully used Tireless Blade and Vorpal Weapon or Flash Counter and Valiant Charge. However, it all comes down to your preferred playstyle in Destiny 2.

All Throne-Cleaver stats

Impact: 73

Charge Rate: 20

Ammo Capacity: 48

Throne-Cleaver PvE god rolls

Blade: Hungry Edge

Guard: Heavy Guard

Perk 1: Tireless Blade

Perk 2: Incandescent

Masterwork: Impact

Origin Trait: To Excess

Throne-Cleaver PvP god rolls