Diamond and Pearl Clans, Explained – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Diamond and Pearl Clans are groups of people indigenous to the Hisui region that pay homage to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl — and the remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl — as their names suggest. They wear clothes with colors representing the Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia, and they take care of the special Pokemon they refer to as lords and ladies — hence the term Noble Pokemon. Each clan has different beliefs, values, and philosophies about Pokemon and the world in which they coexist. Let’s talk about the two people leading the distinct clans that care for the Hisui region in different ways.

Adaman, a young man with blue hair who works with Leafeon as his partner Pokemon, is the leader of the Diamond Clan. Bold and brave, he believes that time must never go to waste and often jumps into things without thinking about the intricate details. It makes sense that he would run the clan with that dogma, considering that Dialga controls all of time. However, this line of thinking puts him in stark contrast with Irida, who leads the Pearl Clan, and they frequently butt heads over it.

Irida, whose partner Pokemon is Glaceon, is the leader of the Pearl Clan. Unlike Adaman, she’s very cautious and prefers to take her time to think over big decisions. She believes that it’s important to face the vastness of the Hisui region without being scared of venturing into it. She gets suspicious of you when you first meet her, but she eventually trusts you after proving your ability to quell the frenzied Noble Pokemon. Her philosophy links well with Palkia, considering it controls space.