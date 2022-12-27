Disney Sorcerer’s Arena tier list: The best characters in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena
You should consider recruiting these characters first.
In Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, you will be able to unlock all kinds of recognizable Disney and Pixar characters from past movies and shows that you love to go to battle for you. Not every character is created equal, though. With every one of them having unique abilities and passives that make them stand out, some are definitely better than others. Here is our tier list for the best characters you can use in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena.
The best characters in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena
S tier
These characters are the best of the best in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena. They can work well in almost any team setup and will give you lots of value if you decide to grind out the gear and tokens to upgrade them.
- Alice
- Baymax
- Cobra Bubbles
- Dash
- Elsa
- Emperor Zurg
- Goliath
- Hades
- Hercules
- Kida
- Linguini and Remy
- Maleficent
- Maui
- Namaari
- Rapunzel
- Stitch
- Ursula
- Winnie the Pooh
- Zeus
A tier
These characters are incredibly powerful in the right teams but still really good whenever you use them outside of those situations. For the best experience, team them up with characters they can synergize with.
- Anna
- Barley
- Belle
- Big Bad Wolf
- Captain Lightyear
- Claude Frollo
- Davy Jones
- Dr. Facilier
- Edna Mode
- Esmeralda
- Flynn Rider
- Fred
- Genie
- Go Go Tomago
- Honey Lemon
- Ian
- Jafar
- Jasmine
- King Triton
- Kuzco
- Kristoff
- Madam Mim
- Maximus
- Megara
- Merida
- Miguel
- Moana
- Mr. Incredible
- Pain and Panic
- Peter Pan
- Pocahontas
- Ralph
- Raya
- Robin Hood
- Scar
- Sergeant Calhoun
- Shank
- Shan Yu
- Shere Khan
- Simba
- Snow White
- Sulley
- Sven
- The Beast
- The Manticore
- Tiana
- Violet
- Woody
- Yokai
B tier
This group doesn’t necessarily dominate play, but they can be useful in the right team. They get the job done in PvE, but maybe not the greatest for certain situations in PvP.
- Aladdin
- Ariel
- Baloo
- Buzz Lightyear
- Captain Gantu
- Captain Hook
- Cheshire Cat
- Cogsworth
- Daisy Duck
- Demona
- Donald Duck
- Elastigirl
- EVE
- Gizmoduck
- Hermes
- Jack-Jack
- Jack Skellington
- Jack Sparrow
- Judy Hopps
- Jessie
- Lily Houghton
- Merlin
- Mor’du
- Mickey Mouse
- Mike Wazowski
- Milo Thatch
- Minnie Mouse
- Olaf
- Pacha
- Pegasus
- Pete
- Powerline
- Quasimodo
- Rafiki
- Randall Boggs
- Sally
- Scrooge McDuck
- Sheriff of Nottingham
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey
- Sox
- Syndrome
- The Horned King
- Tinker Bell
- Wasabi
- Wendy
- Xanatos
C tier
These characters are a bit of a niche group that really need the right team setup to get any value out of them.
- Anger
- Bashful
- Bo peep
- Caterpillar
- Chip
- Chunk
- Cruella
- Doc
- Dopey
- Eeyore
- Fix-It Felix
- Frank Wolff
- Gadget
- Gaston
- Goofy
- Grumpy
- Happy
- Hiro Hamada
- Hopper
- Jangles the Clown
- King Candy
- Kronk
- Lotso
- Lumiere
- Mad Hatter
- March Hare
- Monterey Jack
- Mother Gothel
- Mulan
- Mrs. Potts
- Oogie Boogie
- Phil
- Pluto
- Prince Eric
- Sleepy
- Sneezy
- The Queen of Hearts
- Tigger
- Quorra
- WALL-E
- White Rabbit
- Vanellope
- Yzma
D tier
These characters just really are not the greatest in most setups. We recommend focusing on the above tiers.
- Big Baby
- Dale
- Darkwing Duck
- Frozone
- Max Goof
- Maurice
- Smee
- Steamboat Mickey