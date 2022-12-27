Disney Sorcerer’s Arena tier list: The best characters in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena

In Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, you will be able to unlock all kinds of recognizable Disney and Pixar characters from past movies and shows that you love to go to battle for you. Not every character is created equal, though. With every one of them having unique abilities and passives that make them stand out, some are definitely better than others. Here is our tier list for the best characters you can use in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena.

Related: The 10 best movie games of all time

The best characters in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena

S tier

These characters are the best of the best in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena. They can work well in almost any team setup and will give you lots of value if you decide to grind out the gear and tokens to upgrade them.

Alice

Baymax

Cobra Bubbles

Dash

Elsa

Emperor Zurg

Goliath

Hades

Hercules

Kida

Linguini and Remy

Maleficent

Maui

Namaari

Rapunzel

Stitch

Ursula

Winnie the Pooh

Zeus

A tier

These characters are incredibly powerful in the right teams but still really good whenever you use them outside of those situations. For the best experience, team them up with characters they can synergize with.

Anna

Barley

Belle

Big Bad Wolf

Captain Lightyear

Claude Frollo

Davy Jones

Dr. Facilier

Edna Mode

Esmeralda

Flynn Rider

Fred

Genie

Go Go Tomago

Honey Lemon

Ian

Jafar

Jasmine

King Triton

Kuzco

Kristoff

Madam Mim

Maximus

Megara

Merida

Miguel

Moana

Mr. Incredible

Pain and Panic

Peter Pan

Pocahontas

Ralph

Raya

Robin Hood

Scar

Sergeant Calhoun

Shank

Shan Yu

Shere Khan

Simba

Snow White

Sulley

Sven

The Beast

The Manticore

Tiana

Violet

Woody

Yokai

B tier

This group doesn’t necessarily dominate play, but they can be useful in the right team. They get the job done in PvE, but maybe not the greatest for certain situations in PvP.

Aladdin

Ariel

Baloo

Buzz Lightyear

Captain Gantu

Captain Hook

Cheshire Cat

Cogsworth

Daisy Duck

Demona

Donald Duck

Elastigirl

EVE

Gizmoduck

Hermes

Jack-Jack

Jack Skellington

Jack Sparrow

Judy Hopps

Jessie

Lily Houghton

Merlin

Mor’du

Mickey Mouse

Mike Wazowski

Milo Thatch

Minnie Mouse

Olaf

Pacha

Pegasus

Pete

Powerline

Quasimodo

Rafiki

Randall Boggs

Sally

Scrooge McDuck

Sheriff of Nottingham

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey

Sox

Syndrome

The Horned King

Tinker Bell

Wasabi

Wendy

Xanatos

C tier

These characters are a bit of a niche group that really need the right team setup to get any value out of them.

Anger

Bashful

Bo peep

Caterpillar

Chip

Chunk

Cruella

Doc

Dopey

Eeyore

Fix-It Felix

Frank Wolff

Gadget

Gaston

Goofy

Grumpy

Happy

Hiro Hamada

Hopper

Jangles the Clown

King Candy

Kronk

Lotso

Lumiere

Mad Hatter

March Hare

Monterey Jack

Mother Gothel

Mulan

Mrs. Potts

Oogie Boogie

Phil

Pluto

Prince Eric

Sleepy

Sneezy

The Queen of Hearts

Tigger

Quorra

WALL-E

White Rabbit

Vanellope

Yzma

D tier

These characters just really are not the greatest in most setups. We recommend focusing on the above tiers.