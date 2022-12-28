All status effects in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena and what they do

There is no shortage of status effects in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena. Between big impact helpful healing moves to debilitating nerfs to your opponent, there are a lot of ways characters in this game can affect the tides of battle. That being said, the game does not do a great job of explaining what every effect does to the person they are affecting. Here are all the status effects in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena and what they do.

All status effects and what they do in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena

Harmful effects in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena

Harmful effects in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena are denoted as red symbols above the affected character. A number will be associated with the symbol if it lasts multiple turns.

Black Spot – Davy Jones exclusive, deals damage to the affected character and flanking teammates when expired or removed

Blind – Increased chance for the affected character to miss their attacks

Boom – Thunder Mountain Boom exclusive, deals damage, reduces magic charge, and inflicts stun when expired

Break – Seven Dwarves exclusive, the affected character takes on additional damage and loses tenacity

Cape – Edna Mode exclusive, the affected character receives -10% for all stats per harmful effect they have on them until they take damage

Charm – The affected character will use their basic attack on a teammate

Continuous Damage – The affected character will take damage over time

Critical Chance Down – Less chance for the affected character to deal a critical hit

Dampened – The affected character cannot land a critical hit

Defense Down – The affected character takes more damage when hit

Delayed Damage – Jafar exclusive, the affected character takes damage after the effect expires

Enthrall – Maleficent exclusive, the affected character gains Haste and Offense Up and attacks a teammate; if cleansed, the cleanser takes damage and Silenced

Fear – The affected character cannot dodge or endure attacks or effects

Heal Block – The affected character cannot heal

Helpful Immunity – The affected character cannot gain helpful effects

Intimidate – The affected character cannot counterattack, assist, or gain speed meter

Mad – The affected character will use their next turn to basic attack an enemy or teammate

Offense Down – The affected character deals less damage

Poison – Flotsam and Jetsam raid exclusive, deals a percentage of your character’s health damage

Polymorph – The affected character transforms into something else

Shaken – Belle and The Beast exclusive, prevents the affected character from inflicting harmful effects

Shield Block – Prevents the affected character from gaining shields

Shocked – The affected character cannot dodge attacks or use abilities outside of their turn

Silence – The affected character can only use their basic attack

Sleep – The affected character can not use any abilities unless attacked

Slow – Decreases the speed of the affected character

Snare – Maleficent exclusive, the affected character takes damage when they go to attack

Stun – The affected character cannot use any abilities

Sweetened – The next time the affected character goes to deal damage, their target will heal 25% of the taken damage

Tenacity Down – The affected character is more susceptible to harmful effects

Vulnerable – The affected character will take a guaranteed critical hit the next time they take damage

Helpful Effects in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena

Helpful effects can be denoted as green, blue, or yellow symbols. Like harmful effects, they can be used over multiple turns.