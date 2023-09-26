DnD Beyond: How To Claim The Minecraft-Inspired Lightning Keep Adventure For Free

The Dungeons & Dragons 5E players who want to set a game in a Minecraft-inspired world can do so, as the new Lightning Keep adventure can be claimed for free on D&D Beyond. You can use this basic adventure as the basis for a short one-shot, either as a way of introducing new people to D&D or maybe to use as a convention game.

Minecraft is the most popular video game in the world, and a big part of the reason is the sheer scope of its multiplayer. You and a group of your friends can just jump into a random seed and have fun building things or trying to survive against the monsters that emerge at night. People love to create worlds and roleplay in Minecraft, much in the same way that they do in D&D, so the two franchises are a natural fit.

How To Claim The Lightning Keep Adventure On D&D Beyond

A new video on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel has announced Lightning Keep, a new short adventure for low-level characters with a simple goal: assembling lightning rods in a castle to keep away a marauding dragon. Lightning Keep is completely free to download, and you can change it as much as you want for your home game.

In order to claim the Lightning Keep adventure, you first need to register a D&D Beyond account for free. Once the account is registered, you must click this link and claim it yourself. This will let you access the Lightning Keep adventure, with all of its flavor text and maps, from any smart device or computer. In this adventure, you’ll face familiar Minecraft creatures, though you can swap their stats out for creatures from the Monster Manual if you desire.

If you want access to these Minecraft monsters, you can also claim them on D&D Beyond for free at this link, which will add the Monstrous Compendium: Minecraft Creatures document to your account. It’s the exact same process as claiming the Lightning Keep adventure. In this document, you’ll find D&D 5E adaptations of the Blaze, Creeper, Ender Dragon, Enderman, and Wolf of the Overworld.

A short, Minecraft-themed adventure is the perfect way to introduce new players to D&D, especially if they’re huge video game fans. While it doesn’t have the building aspect of Minecraft, Lightning Keep has many familiar faces and items from the game, so you might want to play the OST in the background during your mini-adventure just to set the mood.