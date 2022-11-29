Do Tera types replace a Pokémon’s original types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Terastallizing is Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s regional gimmick, a new mechanic they introduce every new generation that generally doesn’t come back from game to game. Unlike mega evolutions or alpha Pokémon, tera-types have a massive implication on strategy in Pokémon battles. Let’s take a look at how they work.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Each new Pokémon can be given a tera-type, so your Pikachu could be given a fighting tera-type. That means that when it terastallizes, it turns from an electric to a fighting type. It does not keep its original base type. A Pikachu with that fighting tera-type does not turn into an electric/fighting, it turns from an electric to a fighting type.

If you catch a Pokémon with a certain tera-type, your Pokémon is not stuck with that one tera-typer. If you collect tera-shards, you can change your Pokémon’s tera-type into one of any of the eighteen types. You can find these shards by doing tera raid battles or by completing classes at the academy. If you want to catch Pokémon with tera-types, they can be found in the wild, glowing; just be careful because they are usually stronger than most wild Pokémon.

Your Pokémon not keeping its original type can be beneficial since it can get STAB(same type attack bonus) from its new tera-type, as long as it has the same type of moves as its new tera-type. So if your Pikachu with its fighting tera-type were to know Mega Kick, it would change from an electric type, into a fighting type, and get STAB when using Mega Kick.

If your Pokémon has the same tera-type as its original type, like a Pikachu with an electric tera-type, then it gets double the STAB, so 100% more damage than usual.

Terastallizing can only happen once before you have to go to a Pokémon center and recharge it, so it can’t be done endlessly. Be careful about where and when you choose to terastallize.