Raid Battles have been an integral part of the last few Pokémon games, and this is also the case for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Players exploring the Paldea region will get to experience Tera Raid, which is basically this generation’s Raid Battle. Although the core mechanics remain the same, a few changes might catch players off guard. Furthermore, many might simply not know how to trigger the raid and complete it with friends. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to do a Tera Raid with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How play Tera Raid with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fortunately, you’ll start encountering Tera Raids pretty early and won’t have to wait for mid to end game. When on your journey, keep your eyes peeled for shining crystals. These are basically your ticket for the raid, and interacting with crystal will trigger the battle.

Once a Tera Raid has been started, you either compete in it solo with three AIs or invite three other trainers. To invite your friends to the raid, simply go to your Poke Portal and select the Tera Raid Battle option. The game will then connect you to the servers, and at the bottom of the screen, you’ll see a Set Link Code, which your friends can use to join the raid. Needless to say, you need decent internet and a Nintendo Online subscription to participate in Tera Raids.

If you are unfamiliar with the mechanics of Tera Raid, it features a single Pokémon that have been massively buffed due to Tera crystal and might also have a special Tera Type. The main objective is to coordinate with the other three trainers and successfully take down the Tera Pokémon in a given time period. Toward the end of a Tera Raid Battle, the Tera Pokémon will revert to its original form, giving you a chance to catch it. You can also get various items as a possible reward for defeating the Tera Pokémon.