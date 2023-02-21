Shooting games fans have gotten used to a standard over the last years of gaming. Each PC game that has come out in the last few years has had an FOV slider that players could tweak to fit their monitor. Now, Atomic Heart could be considered a shooting game by most standards, though it is a fully single-player experience. Since you will have to battle hundreds of robots left and right that can revive, it would help to see them when they come back for round two. So, does Atomic Heart have an FOV slider for the PC players with really wide screens? You can find the answer below.

Is there an FOV slider in Atomic Heart?

Unfortunately, there is no FOV slider in Atomic Heart. PC players will be stuck to this low FOV unless they use external software or edit the game’s files to fix the problem. By the looks of it, Atomic Heart’s FOV is around 80.

This can turn out to be really detrimental in some of the larger battles that Atomic Heart will throw at you. Once you discover the open world of the game, robots will gain the ability to be revived by smaller, maintenance robots. If you are fighting another robot while these maintenance support enemies come, you might not see them due to the small FOV.

FOV sliders are not the only problems that the game is facing in the back end, as PC plates will also suffer the consequences of mouse acceleration and missing ray tracing. Mouse acceleration is forced and there is no way to turn it off. This means that, more often than not, you will miss your shots since your aim will move too much. At least they had Jensen Ackles in the trailer.