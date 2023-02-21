Can you enable ray tracing in Atomic Heart?

During the initial announcement of Atomic Heart, Focus Entertainment and developers Mundfish had previously revealed that ray tracing support would be included with the game’s PC version. Now that it’s been launched, however, players are seemingly having trouble finding out how to enable this particular feature in the game. This has led to a large number of people questioning whether or not you can actually make use of this specific visual enhancement. Here’s what we know about its current integration within the game.

How to enable ray tracing in Atomic Heart

Unfortunately, you can’t currently enable ray tracing in Atomic Heart as the visual enhancement feature is yet to be integrated into the game. After a thorough search through the available display options on PC, there is presently no sign of the aforementioned graphical improvement setting.

The promise of ray tracing support had initially been unveiled in a January 2021 Nvidia trailer, which displayed glimpses of the game’s world and design in all its high graphical glory. After giving viewers an early sneak peek into how it would look with ray tracing enabled, players are predictably confused at its exclusion as the developers made it seem like this would be an aspect that would immediately be included upon Atomic Heart’s launch.

Atomic Heart’s aesthetically pleasing design also happens to be one of the main attributes that has constantly been praised by critics so the omission of this key VFX setting on PC comes as a major surprise. Its absence is yet to be officially acknowledged by the developers so it’s currently unknown when Mundfish plans on adding it to the game’s display options.