Does Gran Turismo 7 have ray tracing?

The Gran Turismo series is known for its spectacular graphics and true replications of cars. Gran Turismo 7, however, can look even better with ray tracing but does the game support it? Read on to find out.

For those who love this special type of lighting system, you’re in luck. Gran Turismo 7 does support ray tracing out of the box, at least for the PS5 version. Sorry, PS4 owners of the game.

On the main hub menu, press the “Options” menu and then fittingly select “Options” in the game. Then, go to “Video Output,” the third box on the screen that has a circle and a horizontal line in the middle of a TV screen. Once you press the cross button on that, you’ll see “Graphics Priority for PlayStation 5.”

Now, you have two options. You can either prioritize ray tracing or the frame rate. During our time with the game, we didn’t see much of a difference in frame rate with ray tracing on. Unfortunately, you can’t turn it off or on while in-game to test the difference.

The lighting in Gran Turismo 7 looks phenomenal while having ray tracing on. You can see flickers of sunlight on the hood of your car, making the game more realistic. It’s also created some dynamic-looking moments as Gran Turismo 7’s races can take place at different times of the day.