Does Horizon Forbidden West have a New Game + Mode?

Guerilla Games has once again hit a massive home run with the release of Horizon Forbidden West. This sequel is packed with hours of content, including an expansive main story and many interesting side quests. Those looking for the option to play through the game again after completing it with the added luxury of carrying over their hard-earned skills, collectibles, gear, and levels will find themselves disappointed, however. At this time, Forbidden West does not have a New Game Plus mode. Playing through the game again will require starting over from scratch, but there could still be hope for the future.

The original Horizon Zero Dawn also launched with no New Game Plus mode. It wasn’t until months later that the game released a patch that brought the heavily requested feature into the game with the addition of an extra harder difficulty option. There is no reason to doubt that the same scenario could play out with the sequel.

Those looking to bide their time have nothing to worry about. Horizon Forbidden West has plenty of content to keep fans engaged while they wait for news. Even after completing the main story, players will still be able to load up their save file and continue to complete any goals that they did not manage to accomplish before the credits rolled.