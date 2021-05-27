Does Knockout City have cross-play voice chat?

Ever since multiplayer games started taking over the gaming space, tons of features have popped up to make the experience better. Of those features, about the most barebones one to be included is the ability to communicate with your teammates. Now that cross-play is becoming more prevalent, it is even more of an essential factor to figure since chatting with your teammates from one platform to another in a party system is impossible at this time. Knockout City is the latest multiplayer-only game to feature cross-play, so can you talk with your teammates in-game from other platforms?

Knockout City has a voice channel game chat system, and it does work across platforms so that you can talk with friends on other consoles or PC. While you could always start up a call on Discord or something, the option to speak in Knockout City itself is there.

There are a couple of different ways to check and make sure you are in a voice channel so you can chat with others. While you are in the Hideout, pull up the Main Menu and go to Settings. Tab all the way over to the right until you arrive on Social Settings. The very top option here will be your voice chat channel. You can set it between Group Channel, Team Channel, or Off. Group Channel will let you only talk with people who have partied up with you, where Team Channel will let you speak with anyone who has joined your team in a match.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other way to manage your voice chat channel is while you are searching for a match. At the very bottom of the screen, you can see what voice chat channel you are in and press in the Left Stick to alternate between them before starting the next match.