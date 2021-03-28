Does Overcooked All You Can Eat have crossplay?

Crossplay is quickly becoming more of a standard procedure for multiplayer games on varying platforms. It is easy to see why, as it benefits everyone involved. Players get to enjoy games with their friends regardless if they have the same platform or not, and the game itself sees a bigger pool for online participation. One of the most popular cooperative multiplayer games of the last decade has been the Overcooked series. Does the recent compilation Overcooked! All You Can Eat support crossplay?

With the release of Overcooked All You Can Eat on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One, the official Twitter page announced that the game will support crossplay between all consoles and PC. Every single level will be playable cross-platform, and if you choose so, you can turn off the functionality in the settings. Crossplay will work with both your friends list and random players. Owners of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S versions will need to update to the most recent version to take advantage of crossplay.

Overcooked All You Can Eat is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & Steam tomorrow & with it…



🔥CROSS-PLATFORM PLAY IS COMING TO ALL CONSOLES!!🔥



AYCE also lets you play the original Overcooked online, which has us buzzing at Ghost Town. Here's to new friends & fun!😊 pic.twitter.com/pTz4SAkNhW — Overcooked 🍽 (@Overcookedgame) March 22, 2021

Upon starting the game after getting the crossplay update, you will see the below message asking if you would like to enable the functionality.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With crossplay enabled, you will be able to play with people on other platforms by adding them to your Team17 friends list. From this submenu, you can invite others to your game and begin working together to put out as many meals as possible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the first time with this update, players will also be able to play the first Overcooked game online, although only through the All You Can Eat version. The original version of the game will still not feature online play, but if you do own the original versions of the games, you can get a 15% discount on All You Can Eat until April 11.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, there are no plans for any cross-platform progression to be carried over between games, so the functionality is strictly limited to playing with others on other consoles or PC.

If you want to chat with friends in-game, chat is supported, and there are free upgrades to the next-generation versions of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, if you own the physical copy of the game on PlayStation 5, you will not be able to use that on a PS4. There is no physical version of the game on Xbox.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.