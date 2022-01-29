Does Pokémon size affect stats in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One of the new features in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a varying size between Pokémon. Gone are the days when all Pokémon of the same type would be the same size, and they now have a variable model size.

This value is randomly generated when the Pokémon is created, the same as all the other stats and attributes of that Pokémon. This value can be anywhere from zero to 255, and the bigger the number the bigger the Pokémon will be.

From what we can tell, the only Pokémon in the game that are not a random size are the Alphas. These powerful Pokémon will always be the biggest possible size. As for whether the size of the Pokémon impacts the stats, our testing shows us that this does not appear to be the case.

It seems your Pokémon will always have a similar statistical variance no matter how big or small they are, and for now at least, Pokémon will be of equal strength and ability regardless of size. This doesn’t mean that people won’t want either large or small Pokémon, depending on their own preferences.

What this does mean is that people might be willing to make interesting trades if you have a large or small version of a Pokémon that they really want.