Does Shadow Warrior 3 have New Game+ mode / Chapter Select?

Shadow Warrior 3’s missions are quick and fast. This means that sometimes, you may miss an upgrade orb or two. Or maybe, you’ll miss completing your challenges. If you’ve completed the game, you’re likely wanting to head back to the start (or an old mission) and replay to upgrade your character fully.

New Game+ is in a few games, and allows you to replay from the start, usually with new challenges and your old gear. Shadow Warrior 1 and 2 features New Game+ or the equivalent, but what about Shadow Warrior 3?

Can you replay Shadow Warrior 3 on New Game Plus?

Unfortunately, at launch, there’s no way to play New Game+ on Shadow Warrior 3. There’s no option for chapter selection either, meaning a replay is a full restart.

Clicking “Continue” on the main menu of your existing save will take you to the beginning of the final boss fight, your last checkpoint. And clicking new game on your existing file will prompt a full delete of your save, starting the game from scratch.

This is unfortunate but not a huge problem. Shadow Warrior 3 isn’t an overly long game, and if you took your time to find all upgrade orbs and challenges, it would likely only take you 12-14 hours. However, you can’t take your fully upgraded character and weapons to the start to whoop some demons.

