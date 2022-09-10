Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones will allow you to take to the seas and interact with plenty of other players from around the world. Whether you forge alliances or battle it out to claim your treasure is up to you. However, we have not gotten a pirate game that is available on multiple console platforms before this. While Sea of Thieves features crossplay, that is reserved for Xbox and PC players. With this in mind, does Skull and Bones have crossplay?

Can you play Skull and Bones cross-platform?

Skull and Bones does have crossplay that will be available once the game releases later this year. Whether you are playing on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, you can jump into a crew with your friends on other platforms and also take on enemies from other waters as well. This is a common process for games like this that focus on their live online community to keep them going.

It is likely that crossplay will be turned on by default, and we expect an option to be available in the settings that will let you turn it off if you don’t want to have it active. Some people could feel there is a competitive disadvantage for console players to match up against PC players, so the option should be available. Ubisoft is usually pretty good about including those kinds of settings.

With Ubisoft’s commitment to live-service games, it is not surprising that Skull and Bones features full crossplay at launch. More and more, this feature has become a standard for multiplatform online multiplayer games to have in store for its players. If you buy the game on multiple platforms, you can even set up cross-progression with your Ubisoft account and pick up your progress between game sessions on other systems.