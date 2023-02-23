Does Sons of the Forest have crossplay? Answered

Sons of the Forest, the highly anticipated survival horror game developed by Endnight Games, was recently released on Steam early access for PC, sparking excitement and intrigue in the gaming community. While players are eager to delve into the game’s mysterious forest world, many are left wondering whether the game supports crossplay.

Does Sons of the Forest support crossplay?

Crossplay is a popular feature in modern gaming that allows players on different platforms to play together in the same game. Unfortunately, Sons of the Forest does not currently support crossplay since it’s only released for PC. However, the game does offer a co-op mode for players on the same platform to team up and explore the forest together.

Endnight Games has not yet announced any plans to add crossplay to Sons of the Forest, but the studio has been actively updating and improving the game based on player feedback. If there is enough demand from the community, it is possible that crossplay may be added in the future.

Implementing crossplay can be a complex process, especially for smaller development teams like Endnight Games. However, crossplay has become an increasingly popular feature among players, and more and more games are offering crossplay support. Therefore, it is not impossible that the feature could be added to Sons of the Forest in the future.

In the meantime, players can still enjoy the game’s co-op mode, which allows them to team up and face the dangers of the forest together. The co-op mode can be just as enjoyable as crossplay, especially if players have friends to play with on the same platform. Sons of the Forest promises to be a thrilling and terrifying gaming experience that will keep players on the edge of their seats, whether they are playing solo or with friends.